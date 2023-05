a “fire rainbow” seen above Waynedale (Photo provided by WANE 15 viewer)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to 80-degree weather and sunny skies, a weather phenomenon graced the sky over Fort Wayne on Memorial Day: a “fire rainbow.”

A fire rainbow — also known as a circumhorizontal arc — happens when sunlight passes through the ice crystals of high, thin cirrus clouds in just the right way.

A WANE 15 viewer from Waynedale provided a photo of the fire rainbow.