FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fire north of downtown Fort Wayne left a home with heavy smoke damage Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD).

At approximately 12:06 p.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 1700 block of Wells Street, which is just west of Science Central, and found smoke coming from the back of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in roughly 15 minutes, but the home suffered heavy smoke damage and moderate fire and water damage, according to the FWFD.

Two adults self-evacuated from the home, according to the FWFD, and no injuries were reported.

The FWFD did not provide the cause of the fire, but the fire is no longer under investigation.