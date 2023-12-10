FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a mobile home in southeast Fort Wayne.

In a media release from the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire at 3411 McCormick Avenue at approximately 1:19 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a motorhome engulfed in flames parked between two residential homes.

Due to the motorhome being so close to the homes, the fire had extended to the residential home. The motor home was extinguished and only slight damage was found on the siding of the home. The fire was under control by approximately 1:31 p.m.

The occupant of the home got out of the house safely and was reunited with a cat later found by the fire crew.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.