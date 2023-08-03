LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A structure fire in LaGrange County has shut down a stretch of State Road 5 north of Shipshewana.

(Photo provided by Gretchen Miller)

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert informing residents that a stretch of State Road 5 near County Road W. 450 N. has been shut down as crews work to stop the fire.

An employee at Hidden Creek, a hotel and lodging business near the location of the fire, sent WANE 15 photos of the fire.

Numerous first responders can be seen along State Road 5, and a large trail of smoke can be seen coming from a farm in the area.

It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries in the fire.