FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just before 4 a.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 200 block of Country Forest Drive.

That’s located in the Countryside Village neighborhood. Heavy damage to the mobile home could be seen. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Three adults and two children were inside and everyone made it out safely. The mobile home suffered heavy fire, water, and smoke damage, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

One firefighter did suffer from a medical issue unrelated to the fire. He was treated and released at the scene, according to the fire department.

The mobile home did not have working smoke detectors, according to a report from FWFD. The report indicated the mobile home owner recently purchased new smoke detectors but did not install them.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department wants to remind residents to check smoke detectors and replace them if they’re not working properly. For information on how to obtain a free smoke detector from the Fort Wayne Fire Department, call 311.