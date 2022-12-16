ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Commissioners approved the creation of four fire protection districts Friday in a move to provide more efficient services as emergency runs have tripled in areas outside of Fort Wayne.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears have been put into these,” said Commissioner Nelson Peters prior to the commissioners unanimously voting to approve ordinances setting up the fire districts.

Individual fire departments that have operated in rural areas for decades were seeing the population EMTs and firefighters served mushroom, fire chiefs had told commissioners over the years.

With that prosperity came greater demand, which paved the way for the creation of the new districts.

Taxes will likely rise for some residents in three of the four fire districts to fund departments, according to projections previously provided by an Indianapolis consulting firm. The higher taxes will lead to more equipment and more personnel to help response times improve.

The Northeast Fire Protection District will include Cedar Creek, Springfield and Scipio townships and the towns of Grabill and Leo-Cedarville. This district is not likely to see a rise in taxes this year.

The Southwest Allen County Fire District has been comprised of Lafayette, Wayne and Pleasant townships as well as Zanesville but will now include Marion Township. The consolidation will allow the district to establish a paramedic program to cover all four townships.

Taxes in that district could increase between 3.1 percent and 3/6 percent in the current municipal entities but will rise 12.5 percent in Marion Township.

The Northwest Fire Protection District will encompass the unincorporated Perry Township, Eel River Township, Huntertown and Washington Township. There is expected to be 7.8 percent to 9.5 percent increase in taxes in that district.

The West Central Fire Protection District will be made up of Aboite and Lake Townships. A fire district tax is likely to increase 13 percent in Aboite and 14.1 percent in Lake Township.