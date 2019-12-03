Fire destroys vacant Wabash County restaurant building

Firefighters from four volunteer departments battle a fire at a vacant building in Lincolnville on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Nobody was inside and no injuries were reported.

LINCOLNVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteer fire crews spent hours battling a fire at an old, vacant restaurant building in rural Wabash County.

Firefighters from four departments responded to County Roads 600 E and 500 S in Lincolnville around 11:15 p.m. Monday. That’s between Wabash and Mt. Etna.

When crews got there, the building was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters relied on tanker trucks to provide water to hoses and deck water guns on the trucks.

Crews were still spraying flames around 2 a.m. because a collapsed roof made it difficult to get to the source of the fire.

The fire destroyed the building, which has been vacant for close to 10 years.

The Lagro Volunteer Fire Department chief said nobody was inside at the time of the fire, and no firefighters reported injuries either.

Some homes in the area may have lost telephone service as the fire damaged a telephone line that was above the building while it burned.

The state fire marshal has been called and will arrive Tuesday morning to begin investigating a possible cause.