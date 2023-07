New Haven, Ind. (WANE) — A fire in southwest New Haven left a home severely damaged Thursday evening.

A WANE 15 crew arrived at a house along Albatross Drive off Moeller Road and found half of the home completely destroyed by the fire.

Small clouds of smoke could still be seen when WANE 15 arrived, and firefighters were still in the area investigating the scene.

Authorities said nobody suffered injuries in the fire, but a dog did die in the fire.

It is not known what started the fire.