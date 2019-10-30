Firefighters battle blaze at storage facility on Broadway

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne firefighters battled a fire at a storage facility along Broadway, southwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

A fire was called out around 5:05 p.m. at BTE Storage at 2206 Broadway. At least five fire trucks were on scene by 5:20 p.m.

At 6:45 p.m., the fire appeared largely under control, though multiple trucks were still on scene and a ladder truck was still seen in the air.

Dispatchers confirmed Broadway was shut down to traffic by 5:30 p.m. in the area. It was still shut down as of 6:45 p.m.

At least one ambulance was also at the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss