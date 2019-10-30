Firefighters battle blaze at storage facility on Broadway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne firefighters battled a fire at a storage facility along Broadway, southwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

A fire was called out around 5:05 p.m. at BTE Storage at 2206 Broadway. At least five fire trucks were on scene by 5:20 p.m.

At 6:45 p.m., the fire appeared largely under control, though multiple trucks were still on scene and a ladder truck was still seen in the air.

Dispatchers confirmed Broadway was shut down to traffic by 5:30 p.m. in the area. It was still shut down as of 6:45 p.m.

At least one ambulance was also at the scene.