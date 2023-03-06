FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A person was able to escape a burning north side Fort Wayne home unscathed as smoke detectors failed to work properly Monday morning, according to city fire department officials.

A fire Monday damaged a Culpepper Court home on the city’s north side.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 2510 Culpepper Court at about 10:54 a.m. and arrived within two minutes, according to a media release. There, they found smoke coming from the garage. Firefighters then entered the home and extinguished the fire in roughly 10 minutes.

The lone occupant of the home got out uninjured.

No smoke detectors were sounding any alarms upon firefighters’ arrival, according to the media release.

“The FWFD would like to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors regularly and if you are in need of one, call 311 to be put in contact with the Department for information on receiving them free of charge,” a fire official wrote in the release.

The fire at Culpepper Court caused minor fire damage and moderate water and smoke damage to the home, investigators said.