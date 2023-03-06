FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning in the Longwood subdivision located off Dupont Road on Fort Wayne’s northside.

When crews arrived at the home located on Culpepper Court, smoke could be seen coming from the garage. Fire crews went in to put the fire out and to search for any occupants. They learned the lone occupant was able to get out without injury.

It took about 10 minutes to put the fire out. Firefighters noted there were no smoke detectors sounding when they arrived. They remind residents to check smoke detectors regularly to make sure they are in proper working order.