Fire damages garage of home, exterior of neighboring home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that heavily damaged a home and its attached garage and part of a neighboring home.

Crews responded to reports of the fire around 5 p.m. in the 6000 block of Sundance Drive, just northeast of Fort Wayne off of Leo Road.

At the scene, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire in an attached garage and part of the home.

Fire officials say one adult and one child were inside, but were able to self evacuate and escape without injury.

According to a report from the department, the fire caused heavy damage to the garage and most of the home and also caused moderate damage to the exterior of a neighboring home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.