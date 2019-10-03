Fire crews use ladder truck to battle vacant house fire

Fort Wayne fire crews battle a house fire at 3907 Clermont Avenue on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Nobody was inside the home.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews responded to a house fire on the city’s southeast side early Thursday morning.

Firefighters got to the home at 3907 Clermont Avenue around 3:25 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming out of the roof and side windows.

Crews pulled multiple hoses to spray the fire from the ground, and extended a ladder truck to attack the flames from above.

Fire officials said the home was vacant as it was in the process of being remodeled.

Nobody was inside and no injuries were reported throughout the incident.

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.