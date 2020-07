FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire and emergency crews were called to a house fire on the south end of the city early Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to fire on Corwin Lane July 29.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Corwin Lane around 6:30 p.m. Four engines and crews initially responded to the scene and more were called in later to help.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home or what caused the fire.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.