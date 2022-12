FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heavy smoke filled the air Saturday evening after a house caught fire on Fort Wayne’s Northeast side.

Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. Multiple Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the fire. It’s unclear if anyone is hurt or the cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. WANE 15 has a crew on scene to learn more.