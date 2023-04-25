KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A skid loader that caught fire at an aluminum recycling plant in Kendallville left a man suffering from burns early Tuesday morning, according to the Kendallville Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to Aluminum Recovery Technologies at 2170 Production Road at about 5:23 a.m., Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley told WANE 15.

When fire crews arrived, emergency medical responders were already treating the man who had been operating the skid loader when it caught fire, McKinley said. The man suffered burns and was transported to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

His condition is unknown.

Firefighters needed to get the skid loader outside of the facility in order to extinguish the fire, according to McKinley, because it was close to furnaces inside the facility.

The fire was quickly put out and the scene was cleared by about 6:41 a.m., McKinley said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.