“Fill the Boot” campaign may return if bill passes

One of the most public and visible charity campaigns, Fill the Boot, could be making a comeback with a bill being introduced to Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday.

Once a year, up until 2016, more than 300 Fort Wayne firefighters would stand at street intersections with empty firefighter boots and have drivers put their monetary donations in the boots. The money went to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The City of Fort Wayne administration restricted the campaign because they felt it was unsafe for the firefighters to be in the streets. They said they could only collect in parking lots.

City Councilman Russ Jehl’s proposed bill would allow solicitation for charitable causes on public right-of-ways.

He said the campaign used to raise over $100,000 a year, but total donations received dripped by tens of thousands of dollars after it was restricted to parking lots.