CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Family and friends filled the Delphi United Methodist Church on Monday as an arrest in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German was officially announced.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, and Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland combined to announce the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi.

Richard Allen booking photo

McLeland said Allen faces two murder charges and already entered a preliminary plea of ‘not guilty’ in a pretrial hearing.

Allen lived and worked in Delphi. Sources confirmed to WANE 15’s news partners at FOX59/CBS4 that Richard Allen worked at a local CVS.

“Doug Carter had made mention of that, that he could be living right amongst us, hiding in plain sight, and that’s what came,” Libby’s Grandfather Mike Patty said.

Patty and his wife Becky found that an arrest finally being made after more than 2,000 days was a bittersweet feeling.

“We’re all just kind of feeling our way and figuring out what our purpose is now,” Becky Patty said.

Their families relationship with the officers who never gave up on the case is what kept them going.

“The faith and the strength of our family, and I know how hard the investigative team has worked, and they’re non-stop,” Mike Patty said. “I just know that there’s another job, another hill for us to climb ahead of us, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re going to keep after it. We’re not going to stop.”

Police revealed at Monday’s press conference that the investigation is far from over. They’re keep the tip phone and email lines open and still want the public to submit tips.

13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. (Credit: Family)

“How do we help? That’s what we want to know, is how do we help now?,” Becky Patty asked.

“I want every stone unturned,” Mike Patty said. “Every bit of information that’s going to help the investigative team, I want them to have that information.”

Allen is presumed innocent until proven otherwise, but Nick McLeland seemed confident in the evidence that they’ll present in court. It was enough to form a probable cause affidavit and to have a judge approve an arrest warrant.

That probable cause will remain sealed by the courts, McLeland said, in order to avoid tarnishing the evidence before it’s presented in court.

Do they have the right guy? Mike Patty believes so.

“That’s what the courts will decide, right, but I’m confident. I’ve always had confidence in the investigative team,” Patty said.

“No, I’ll save that for when I see him face to face,” he added when asked if he had anything he’d want to say to Allen.

According to McLeland, Richard Allen has a pretrial hearing set for early next year on January 13 at 9 a.m. His trial is set to start at the same time on March 20.