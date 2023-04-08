WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Two men were arrested late Friday night after a 911 call was made about a shooting at a Warsaw home.

According to a release, Warsaw Police responded to a 911 call at 12:40 a.m. for “shots fired” at 139 E. Baker St. When police arrived at the scene, a 20-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot to the back.

Many people were at the scene once first responders arrived, and they were all initially detained as the investigation began. Some of the first reports determined that a physical fight had broke out in front yard of the house when other people were arriving. A gun then fired, and it was put into a car outside of the house afterward.

Per the release, the alleged shooter, 18-year-old Michael Raul Ramirez, was taken into custody near the back of the house. He was interviewed and arrested preliminarily for the following felonies:

Criminal Recklessness with a weapon

Pointing a Firearm

Battery with a Deadly Weapon

Ramirez also had injuries on his hands, indicating that they were caused by brass knuckles in the initial fight. Alonso Miguel Contreras, 21 years of age, was also arrested for a felony charge of Battery. Other people at the scene were interviewed and released.

The brass knuckles were found on the roof of the home. The gun was found inside one car at the residence. All items have been taken as evidence.

The victim was flown to a nearby hospital. Currently, he is in stable condition in the ICU.

This investigation is ongoing.