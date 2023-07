GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic is backed up on Interstate 69 in Grant County after a fiery crash involving three semitrucks Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police confirmed to WANE 15 multiple semis crashed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 near exit 264.

INDOT traffic camera shows crash on I-69 in Grant County A viewer sent in photos of the fiery semi crash on I-69 in Grant County (Diana Koomler) A viewer sent in photos of the fiery semi crash on I-69 in Grant County (Diana Koomler)

The area will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time, ISP said.

This story will be updated as we learn more.