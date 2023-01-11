NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A plan is in the works to build a massive sports and convention complex in New Haven. Plans are still in the preliminary stages, however the complex, called “Fields of Grace,” would have both indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

Card & Associates is the developer of the complex that would be located on Minnich Road near the intersection with Moeller Road. The firm has been involved in the development of several other athletic facilities in Indiana including the Pacers Athletic Facility in Westfield.

Tuesday evening details of the plan were presented to the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority.

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael is behind the development, although much more needs to happen before it becomes a reality.