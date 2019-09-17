Female motorcycle passenger critically hurt in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Main Street and Leesburg Road just after 2 a.m.

When they got there, they found a motorcycle in the grass that had crashed, with the man and woman who were riding it nearby.

An initial investigation showed the motorcycle was heading east on Main, approaching Leesburg Road. The man driving told police he lost control as he came around the curve and hit a curb.

He and his female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. According to police, neither was wearing a helmet.

The woman was unconscious when police arrived and was still unconscious as medics transported her to a hospital in serious condition.

When doctors evaluated her injuries at the hospital, they determined they were life-threatening and downgraded her condition to critical.

Police said the man driving did not have any serious injuries.

Officers could be seen handcuffing him and putting him into the back of a police car.

Sgt. Chris Felton, an FWPD spokesperson, said the man showed signs of being intoxicated, so officers transported him to the hospital where staff would test his blood for alcohol content. Charges are pending based on the results of those tests.

The FACT team responded to the scene to conduct a more thorough investigation of the crash.

Leesburg Road was closed at Main Street for the duration of the investigation.