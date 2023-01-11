FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harmar and East Lewis streets on the city’s east side Wednesday left the female driver of a car injured, according to Fort Wayne police officers at the scene.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Details about what exactly happened are not clear, but the car collided with and knocked down a street light. The crash rendered the female behind the wheel of the car unconscious, but she was awake while being transported to a local hospital, according to police at the scene.

Police closed the intersection after the crash and rerouted traffic.