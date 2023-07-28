FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Festival button collectors are a community like no other. When WANE 15 shared Bryan Ridgway’s story a few weeks ago about his collection, he was a few buttons shy of a complete set.

Cue the collectors’ community coming together. Two people contacted the station offering buttons to share and a third found Bryan on her own. They all just wanted to help their fellow fan fill out his portfolio.

The woman who found Bryan on Facebook gave him five of the six buttons he was missing, as well as several “retro buttons.” For two years, the festival gave out mini buttons that matched previous years’ buttons when you bought that year’s main ping. There are 20 total retro buttons.

This week, Preston Fries met with Bryan at the TRF offices and gave him the last big button to complete his collection. It was from 2012, festival year 44.

“It felt good to help him complete the same thing that I’ve completed,” Preston said.

It was fitting for the final button to come from Preston too. Bryan’s collection started with his grandpa, and it turns out, his grandpa is Preston’s uncle by marriage. His step-dad is Bryan’s grandpa’s half-brother.

Preston and the festival helped fill in the rest of the retro buttons. Now Bryan’s collection is complete.

Bryan also has a few duplicates and hopes he can one day pay it forward.