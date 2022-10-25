FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of dealing nearly a half-pound of fentanyl over the course of several transactions with a criminal informant last year plans to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in the near future.

Lakeshia Dominguez filed a plea agreement in U.S. District Court on Tuesday where she will admit to one count of dealing fentanyl as part of a deal with federal prosecutors, according to court documents.

In return, prosecutors will drop two additional counts of dealing fentanyl levied against Dominguez and recommend she get a lighter sentence than the 5 to 40 years her conviction would carry, court documents said.

Lakeshia Dominguez

Throughout late September and October in 2021, Dominguez is accused of selling fentanyl in various forms to a criminal informant working with Fort Wayne Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency, according to court documents.

This criminal informant used marked cash – some of police later found in Dominguez’s possession – and audio and recording devices during these deals.

In all, Dominguez dealt roughly 210 grams of fentanyl in various forms to the informant.

Dominguez dealt the fentanyl out of an apartment on Lakeridge Drive, near the Airport Expressway and Lower Huntington Road, court documents said. A search of her home turned up a handgun, digital scales and $6,000 in cash the criminal informant used during deals with Dominguez.

A hearing on Dominguez’s plea deal has yet to be scheduled.