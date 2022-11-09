FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of masturbating on a plane headed to Fort Wayne International Airport last year will likely get a year probation for fessing up to what he did, according to newly filed federal court documents.

Federal prosecutors in U.S. District Court on Tuesday charged a man identified as Joseph Fleming with one count of intentionally and unlawfully, while in a public place, making an obscene and indecent exposure of his genitalia to engage in masturbation.

Details about what exactly happened are scarce.

According to court documents, Fleming was flying American Airlines Flight 3089 from Dallas/Fort Worth to Fort Wayne on April 22, 2021 when he began masturbating on the plane.

Fleming’s charge carries up to 90 days behind bars, but he also pleaded guilty Tuesday as part of a deal where prosecutors would recommend to a judge he should be sentenced to a year on probation, court documents said.

A U.S. District Court judge will sentence Fleming at a later date.