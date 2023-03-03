FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The two packages were sent from Arizona to a Fort Wayne home via mail under a fictitious name that did not match anyone living at the return address.

And both contained white T-shirts tucked into celebratory party paper that was apparently someone’s attempt to mask the true product intended for delivery:

A total of seven pounds of blue fentanyl pills – very much like the ones investigators have been finding on the streets throughout the country for years.

Dejon Parks

That’s according to newly released U.S. District Court documents detailing the arrest of a Fort Wayne man accused of sending those packages in an effort to help traffic drugs throughout the area.

Now, 27-year-old Dejon Parks is facing no less than 10 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors charged Parks this week with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, a United States Postal Service agent intercepted a package this past October which contained 1,355 grams – just shy of three pounds – of blue fentanyl pills, each marked with the imprint “M-30.”

The following day, another package was intercepted which contained 1,915 grams – more than four pounds – of the same pills, court documents said.

Both packages were addressed to one specific Fort Wayne home, and both were sent under a name that did not coincide with the Phoenix, Arizona return address.

A review of surveillance footage from the Tempe, Arizona post office where the packages originated showed Parks as the man sending them, according to court documents.

Investigators also scoped out the home where the packages were supposed to be shipped, and raided the house in early November, according to court documents.

A man in the home told investigators in court documents Parks gave him a heads-up that packages were supposed to arrive there, and then later told him to refuse any packages if they did arrive since he thought law enforcement might be watching.

An FBI investigator wrote in the court documents:

“Drug traffickers will sometimes ship drugs from a source location to a distribution location, commonly using fake names to disassociate themselves from the contraband in the package. Drug traffickers will also pay individuals to accept packages on their behalf as another means of distancing themselves from the contraband and minimizing the risk of their arrest through a controlled delivery or other investigation.”

Parks, who apparently left Arizona sometime after October, was arrested in Fort Wayne this week by U.S. Marshals, court records said.