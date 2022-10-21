FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 29-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of selling roughly a pound of meth over four different transactions to an informant working with the DEA, according to U.S. District Court documents.

Federal prosecutors on Friday formally charged Willie J. Hatch with dealing a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, which carries a sentence of 10 years to life and a fine of $10 million, court documents said.

Between Sept. 19 and Oct. 13, Hatch is accused of selling a criminal informant roughly a quarter pound of methamphetamine four times.

During each transaction, the informant used marked money – to the tune of between roughly $1,400 and $2,000 during each transaction – and wore an audio device while undercover agents watched, court documents said.

Undercover agents also followed Hatch at one point when he drove to a Fort Wayne home to retrieve methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Hatch was arrested after the investigation and is now being detained at a local jail.