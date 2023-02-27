FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanks to a 2021 federal law, Fort Wayne International Airport will soon receive a boost toward safety upgrades at the airport.

As part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Monday it will award $8M to FWA to improve airfield safety.

“Today’s funding doesn’t just improve Fort Wayne International Airport’s terminal. It creates opportunities in the community for good-paying jobs and a chance to be part of our country’s thriving aviation sector,” said FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims.

The grant will specifically go toward relocating four passenger boarding bridges to maintain adequate clearance from the taxiway.

“Americans deserve the best airports in the world, and with demand for air travel surging back, this funding to improve the passenger experience couldn’t come at a more urgent time,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The funding marks the second time the airport received funding from the law after FWA received $13.8M in 2022 to upgrade its terminal.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $550 billion over fiscal years 2022 through 2026 in new federal investments in infrastructure.