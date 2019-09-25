FDIC says new #1 bank in town

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – After a disruptive season in local banking, JP Morgan Chase Bank is the new number one in Fort Wayne.

Former leader Wells Fargo left the market last December, selling some of its business – the branches and the retail accounts – to Flagstar Bank.

The FDIC released it’s annual market survey of branch depostis for 2019 earlier this month. They define the market as Allen, Wells, and Whitley counties.

Among the leaders, the rankings show year-to-year gains by Chase, Lake City Bank, and Star Bank, with PNC Bank and First Merchants Bank slightly down.

Both Lake City and STAR stressed their local roots in marketing to customers looking to switch.

“There’s a couple of us who really capitalized on this disruption,” says Jim Marcuccilli, Chairman and CEO of STAR.

“But I think it also says something about our customer base, wanting to be with locally owned institutions. And that’s been very beneficial for us.”

Lake City Bank executives agree.

“We’re very pleased with over 100 million dollars of growth in this market, following on $90 million of growth last year,” says Eric Ottinger, Lake City’s Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking.

“We attribute that to our community mindset, products, services and technology that’s meeting the needs in the community. And we’ve been the same bank since 1872.”

Bankers we spoke with say it’s too early to measure Flagstar’s performance, since the market share they purchased from Wells Fargo was never disclosed. A better test will be the 2020 numbers.

Flagstar emailed WANE 15 that “The FDIC numbers are just out, and it’s difficult to do a straight comparison of deposit figures because there are variables such as whether government deposits are being picked up by FDIC data and whether the deposits shown for Wells Fargo in June 2018 represent the same deposit base acquired by Flagstar Bank in December 2018.

“However, we can say there’s always attrition when a bank comes into a community and replaces an existing bank. Flagstar’s deposit share is well within our expectations and steadily growing. We’ve worked hard to create products and services that will please our customers and to make investments to improve the quality of life in the community.”

While down slightly, PNC still had a strong showing in third. Corinna Ladd, PNC Regional President for Northern Indiana, told WANE 15 that “At PNC, we measure our success in the depth of our relationships with our customers. The expertise of our team and the ability to bring insightful ideas to our diverse array of clients has helped us create new opportunities supported by the best available products and services.”

Not shown in the FDIC data is the year-to-year grown of Three Rivers Federal Credit Union. Banks and credit unions are measured separately.

Numbers provided by Three Rivers would put them at third in market share, with $767,969 (000) in deposits.

“I think it says a little bit about momentum, sure,” says Don Cates. President of Three Rivers Federal Credit Union.

“Because if there is growth, there is choice in that growth. And if the market share grew larger than what the market overall grew, that’s the reason why we use it (the report).”