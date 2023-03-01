FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The FBI is expected to release information regarding an investigation by the agency at an apartment complex in southwest Fort Wayne.

The investigation is taking place in the Canal Place apartments located near the I-69 interchange at Jefferson Boulevard. WANE 15 received a call Wednesday morning from a citizen about police activity outside an apartment building located on Killdeer Lane.

When WANE 15 arrived on the scene Allen County Police squad cars were at the scene as well as FBI agents. One of those agents said a suspect had been taken into custody, but no other details were given. The agent said a press release would be issued at some point in the future.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.