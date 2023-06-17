FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What better way to celebrate your dad than a trip to the Botanical Gardens!

From noon to 4:00 p.m. visit the Botanical Conservatory for a special Father’s Day trip.

While the family is entertained by live butterflies and beautiful garden displays, fathers can enjoy the visit with a beverage and snack available for purchase from Mad Anthony Brewing Company and Shigs in Pit (10:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:00-3:30 p.m. on Sunday).

The first 300 fathers to visit will receive a free plant!