KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.

Upon arrival, firefighters had to force their way into the apartment because it had been locked. Inside, there was little fire to deal with, just heat and smoke, McKinley said. The fire seemed to have burned and then burned itself out, he added.

“It was one of those fires we see once in a while,” McKinley said.

Firefighters also found a male subject inside who rescue crews tried to resuscitate at the scene. Those attempts were unsuccessful, according to McKinley. The person’s identity has yet to be released.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, McKinley said.

No firefighters were hurt, and the Orange Township Fire Department, the Kendallville Police Department, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office as well as Noble EMS and the Noble County Coroner all assisted at the scene.

The Noble County Coroner is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.