FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records.

A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II, as part of a plea agreement Acosta made with Allen County prosecutors this past October.

Acosta had been driving a maroon Ford F250 with his children in tow when he lost control of the truck as it was speeding around an S-curve on Indiana 37 just east of Springfield Center Road just outside of Harlan on Jan. 26.

The pickup crossed the center line, hit and oncoming SUV head-on and then somehow collided with another SUV, as well.

The crash left the driver of one of the SUVs – identified as 56-year-old Jean Lorraine Parrish, of Hicksville, Ohio – dead at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Allen County Coroner.

Douglas E. Acosta, II

A woman sitting in the middle-passenger seat in Acosta’s pickup suffered a broken jaw, numerous lacerations and pain to her shoulder, wrist and knee, according to Allen Superior court documents.

Acosta’s children – one sitting in the front right passenger seat, the other rear right passenger seat – both suffered head, stomach and chest pain as well as multiple contusions.

The driver of the second SUV involved in the crash suffered chest and face pain, according to court documents.

Acosta himself suffered a head injury of some sort in the crash, which made it impossible for an Allen County Sheriff’s officer to give him a sobriety test at the scene, according to court documents.

Acosta also refused to take a breathalyzer, according to court documents. He was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center to treat his injuries while medical personnel drew his blood to test its alcohol content.

Acosta’s blood-alcohol-content was at .159 percent, court documents said.

Initially charged with several felonies, Acosta eventually pleaded to two counts of operating while intoxicated and two counts of neglect of a dependent. As part of his sentence, his license was suspended for 15 years.