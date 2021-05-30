Fatal crash between car crossing center turn on State Road 67 and pickup truck leaves three people dead

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 67 in Delaware County on Saturday morning.

Brandon Andre Williams, 30, was traveling northbound on State Road 67 near Country Road 67 and crossed the center turn. When he entered the southbound lane, he struck a pickup truck.

Benjamin Roger Wilber, 64, and his wife Brenda Kay Wilber, 68, were in the pickup truck. Indiana State Police Pendleton Crash Reconstruction Team said that Williams was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his car. The Wilbers were properly restrained but were unable to survive the injuries sustained in the crash.

All three were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have been a factor in the crash.