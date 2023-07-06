So far the weather has been “perfect”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One local farmer heard the word “drought” and got creative.

Ephraim Smiley, Jr., originally from Alabama who has been a farmer here for 25 years, does most of his farming on a 17-acre set aside on Tillman Road, owned by Fellowship Missionary Church.

This year, he’s got broccoli, green beans, eggplant, cabbage, okra, tomatoes, tomatillo and loads of peppers growing, food that will be given away through his hunger relief organization, Smiley’s Garden Angels.

Yes, that’s quite a list, and all crops are grown with organic methods.

That long stretch of drought this spring made Smiley turn to a favorite Southern vegetable popular on the south side of town: the cow pea.

“When I started hearing discussions about drought, I knew that this was the crop to go to, so we’ve got three fields like this,” Smiley said.

“Our cow pea, the purple hull pea, it’s drought resistant, it grows in adverse conditions. We’ve got a little rain here periodically, but the rain here has been perfect,” Smiley said Thursday as the sun shone on the furrows at the farm.

cow peas coming up

Ephraim Smiley, Jr. on a prize tractor

grass clippings for mulch on tomatoes

the cow pea furrows

the cow pea

The cow pea doesn’t do well in hammering rainstorms that often pound the soil in July, but as of Thursday, the crop was “up and coming,” Smiley said. “We‘ve got some furrows in the ground where the water can collect.”

This year, the cow pea will be sold in markets like South Side Market at 3300 Warsaw St., and the money will help with growing efforts next year. Smiley keeps the seeds for sowing each year, he said.

“It’s been nice, good and hot, and that encourages the maturity of this particular crop,” Smiley said. Plantings will be staggered this summer and that will bring a new crop every couple of weeks.

Smiley, who farms with George McGowan and Ty Simmons of Human Agricultural Cooperative, considers himself something of an expert in tomatillos, hardy plants that even grow wild. Grass clippings that have been collecting in a pile will be used as mulch for his tomato plants.

The Hunger Relief Project donated 1,800 pounds of cow peas last year, but this year it will be sold.

“The cow pea is hard to get a hold of in this part of the country, and it’s a delicacy for Southerners, Southerners love the cow pea.” The crop matures in 60 to 65 days, so residents can expect some cow peas for sale in a couple of months.