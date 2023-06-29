DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A large farm tractor tipped over during a single-vehicle crash in rural DeKalb County on Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., police responded to a crash in the 700 block of County Road 61 and found a farm tractor tipped on its side.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office learned that the driver, 19-year-old Kaylynn Martin, had been pulling a trailer with hay and started to go off the road.

Martin lost control of the tractor and caused it to tip over when she tried to get back onto the road, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities had to shut down a section of County Road 61 for two hours until crews were able to get the tractor off the road.

Martin did not suffer any injuries in the crash.