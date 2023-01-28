FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31.

The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s Facebook page. He announced that the restaurant has been sold over to Arcos Restaurante Mexicano, making it the final Bandidos location to be sold.

“It’s been an amazing location for us over the years,” Schindler said. “[The restaurant] has always been a part of my life.”

Schindler shared that he had been battling with Stage 3B Hodgkin Lymphoma last year, which has made him unable to operate the restaurants “like he needs to” due to side effects. The decision to sell has been an emotional one.

“It’s been an emotional day, we’re all hugging and remembering…joyful memories,” Schindler said.

Some customers shared their goodbyes in comments under the Facebook video, calling Bandidos “the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Wayne.” Others shared memories, birthdays and traditions they would celebrate at the restaurant. Additional customers said they will miss the tasty chips and salsa.

Bandidos was founded in 1980 by Schindler’s father. Schindler noted that the Bandidos logo can be found on his father’s gravestone.