Family welcomes second Leap Day baby

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne family welcomed a little boy into their lives on Leap Day over the weekend, but it is not the first Leap Day they have spent in the maternity ward.

Brittany Johnson gave birth to her son Emmett this year on Saturday, February 29, Leap Day. Four years ago to the day, she and her husband Jared Johnson were in the hospital giving birth to her older son, Owen.

“Apparently that’s the only day I know how to have babies,” she said.

With the odds of having just one Leap Day baby at one in 1,461, they figured it was not likely for Emmett to be born on the same day, but his due date kept them wondering “What if?”

“We knew when the date was and it was March 13, and I was like, well, there’s chance,” said Jared.

As their pregnancy went on, it became somewhat of a running joke between their family and friends.

“Everybody makes jokes about it and I have a big family so I had a big group chat that everybody’s like the 29th,” said Brittany. “I told everybody we already have one, we can’t be greedy.”

In the end, Emmett would join his brother, just barely, at having a February 29 birthday. Brittany went into labor the night before and figured the birth would be as quickly as Owen’s. However, Emmett would not enter the world until 1:33 a.m. on Leap Day. The family has not yet figured out if they will celebrate their birthdays on the same or different days during years without a Leap Day but said Owen is loving being an older brother, at least for now.

“I don’t think he quite understands since we’ve always told him he was special and had two birthdays, like February 28th and March 1st,” said Brittany. “I think it’ll be a different story when he’s older but I think he loves it.”

If sharing a birthday that only comes once every four years was not special enough for the brothers, Owen and Emmett’s arrivals are extra meaningful for their parents because of how they have struggled with fertility issues. Those issues are part of the reason it took four years and a couple of miscarriages for them to meet Emmett.

“It just didn’t work out for us for a while and unfortunately had some complications with that for a couple years,” said Brittany.

“But we’ve got this guy,” Jared added.

“And it all for good reason, it did, and it just by chance got to be on the same time, so we’ve been very blessed and we’re very fortunate for that.”

As for if there are anymore Leap Day babies in their future, Jared and Brittany say they will not rule it out but for now, they are good with the two they already have.