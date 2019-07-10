9-year-old’s family turns to St. Jude’s, GoFundMe during fight with brain tumor

Kyler Drenning looks over his shoulder in this photo from his GoFundMe page. (Courtesy)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE): Kyler Drenning, a 9-year-old Fort Wayne native, leaves with his mom and dad today for St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

According to a GoFundMe started to help cover his medical expenses, the family found out five years ago that Kyler had a brain tumor called a tectal plate glioma. He has undergone three surgeries and rigorous chemotherapy, but the tumor has “tripled in size and has now wrapped itself around the brain stem.”

“There have been so many times I wish I could be the one to suffer and not him,” his father said. “It’s the worst thing in the world to have a sick child and know there is nothing you can do to make it better.”

Kyler will undergo 30 rounds of targeted radiation treatment over six weeks, according to the page. Over the past five years of largely unsuccessful treatment, the bills have become unmanageable, and the family knows that they will be facing more soon.

“He’s happy, he loves everybody, he’s very outgoing, eager to learn, and he makes me a better person,” his father said. “He fills my life with something I was missing.”

