Family seeks civil damages against Allen County sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The family of the 15-year-old victim in the alleged battery at the hands of Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux is seeking monetary damages – to the tune of no less than $300,000.

In a tort claim notice, the family alleges Sheriff Gladieux told the boy at the Three Rivers Festival on July 16 to “I am the ******* Sheriff, move out of the way,” when the boy asked to see the sheriff’s VIP badge.

The claim states the boy did not think this was the real Allen County sheriff because the person smelled of alcohol. When the sheriff showed his VIP badge, he only held it up for a few seconds, the claim says.

That’s when the boy claimed the sheriff “pushed [him] very hard to the ground.”

The claim also states the sheriff yelled at a Fort Wayne Police Department officer saying, “he was just a ******* kid, there is not a *** **** thing he can do about it.”

On Thursday, Gladieux was charged with misdemeanor battery related to the incident. He’s entered into a pretrial diversion program through the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office that will dismiss the charge if he completes certain requirements, including alcohol treatment and anger management training.

Gladieux also issued a public apology Thursday in which he said he was “deeply sorry” for handling the incident in an unprofessional manner. He never addressed the victim in the apology.

Gladieux maintains his innocence.

The tort claim says the family is seeking damages/injuries for physical pain, mental suffering, emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment, unlawful and excessive force.