Family says they won’t seek appeal in Kriegbaum Field decision

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One of the parties in a dispute over the ownership of the Huntington North High School Football Field will not seek an appeal.

On March 4 a Huntington Superior Court special judge ruled that the Huntington County Community School Corporation is the sole owner of Kriegbaum Field, the Huntington North football field. With the ruling, the special judge removed restrictions on use of the land.

The Kriegbaum family has announced they won’t seek an appeal on the decision.

More information can be found in the release below from Barrett McNagny Attorneys at Law:

The Kriegbaum Family announced today that they will not be

appealing the trial court’s decision quieting title to Kriegbaum Field in the

name of the Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC).

The Kriegbaum Family stated that the goal of opposing HCCSC’s quiet

title action was to preserve the usage of Kriegbaum Field made possible by

John Philip Kriegbaum and Anna Kriegbaum’s contribution in 1927 and to

continue the Kriegbaum legacy associated with the athletic facility. “This

was never about becoming the actual owners of the land or taking away title

from HCCSC. HCCSC has agreed to continue the recognition of the

Kriegbaum name as part of the outdoor stadium facility, regardless of where

the facility may be located and also to establish a scholarship fund in the

Kriegbaum name if the land is ever sold,” stated Anne Meier Jones, who is a

descendant of John and Anna Kriegbaum and who made the statement on

behalf of the Kriegbaum Family. “We will not be pursuing an appeal.”

Chad Daugherty, the Superintendent of HCCSC, stated that HCCSC

was glad to resolve the matter with the Kriegbaum Family. “HCCSC’s goal

from the very beginning was to simply clean up the title to its real estate,

which HCCSC received in 1968 from the Huntington City School. Upon the

advice of our legal counsel, the quiet title action was the only method legally

available to accomplish that goal. HCCSC always wanted to honor the

contribution and legacy of the Kriegbaum Family, both now and the future.”

Both HCCSC and the Kriegbaum Family stated they are accepting the

trial court’s decision as the final word on the matter.

You can learn more about the case here.