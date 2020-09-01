Family says shooting victim is stable, recovering

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The family of a man shot and injured in a south Fort Wayne shooting says he is stable and recovering.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Hoagland Ave and W Leith St just after 9:30 p.m.

There they found Roger Varner suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and an apparent gunshot wound. Varner was transported an area hospital where he was downgraded to life-threatening conditon.

Varner’s sister, Robin Spille, says her brother is stable now and recovering from her injuries. She said before the shooting happened, he was at a friend’s house and shot for no apparent reason by a stranger on the sidewalk.

She said while her brother is recovering, his friends and family are also going through a traumatic phase.

“People who do these things don’t realize the impact that it makes on not just the person they attacked, but also those around the area immediately; family, friends. It affects so many people,” Spille said.

She urged people who experience similar traumatic events to use resources available to them like the Victim Assistance Program offered through the Fort Wayne Police Department. Spille also recommended local service groups like Amani Family Services.