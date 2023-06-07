Master Trooper James R. Bailey was killed in the line of duty Friday. A Marion man has been taken into custody and charged in his death.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On March 3, 2023 while directing traffic because of several weather-related crashes on I-69 in Dekalb County, Master Trooper James Bailey was struck and killed by a motorist fleeing from Fort Wayne police. Master Trooper Bailey was attempting to deploy stop sticks near the Auburn exit when he was hit. Bailey, 50, had been a trooper for nearly 16 years.

He was laid to rest at a cemetery in Garrett on March 11. He left behind his wife Amy, and their two children Joseph and Sophia.

On Wednesday, Indiana State Police shared a letter of thanks penned by the surviving Baileys.

To our local and neighboring communities and businesses, the ISP community, law enforcement community, and everyone near and far that reached out, we say thank you. There are no words to express the gratitude we feel for the incredible generosity shown to our family during the most challenging time of our lives. We have been lifted by the prayers, read all the messages, and have been moved by your immeasurable support. Moving forward and building a life without James will be the most difficult thing we have ever had to do. The outpouring of kindness and generosity has shown the impact his life had on his community. From that, we take comfort. The love shown to our entire family will never be forgotten. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation for everything you have done to honor him. With Much Love, Amy, Joseph, and Sophia Bailey

Terry Sands II, 42, of Marion is charged with murder and other offenses related to the death of Master Trooper James Bailey.