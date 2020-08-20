Family of shooting victim still looking for justice three years later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The family of Spencer Smith held a memorial to mark the third year since Spencer Smith was shot and killed at an apartment complex just east of downtown Fort Wayne.

Smith’s family gathered at East Central Tower Apartments Wednesday afternoon to install a new wooden cross and plaque for their lost relative and to remember his life. Smith, 20, was leaving the complex on August 19, 2017, when he was shot. He later died at a hospital.

At the memorial, his family shared their favorite memories of Smith.

“Spencer, he loved to laugh,” said Amy Davis Smith’s aunt. Davis would help form local group Justice, Accountability, & Victims Advocacy (JAVA) after her nephew’s homicide. “He was always joking.”

“He was just a good kid,” added his grandfather David Miller. “If he knew you, two minutes later he thought you were his best friend.”

The family has held a memorial at the complex every year since Smith’s death, and they plan to

return every year until the people responsible for his death are held accountable.

“I thought we would have our justice before now but I’m not losing hope because we have families that have waited 18 or 30 years for justice to finally happen and we are going to continue to fight for it until it comes,” said Davis.

No arrests have been made in the case although the family said police have persons of interest. His family hopes that people seeing them at the complex each year and even those who drive by the cross with Spencer’s name on it will persuade new witnesses to come forward. They had already installed a wooden cross and concrete mark to honor Smith at the complex but Miller said the cross was vandalized and the marker removed by someone.

“It’s like adding insult to injury, you know?” said Miller. “Somebody kills your grandson and then somebody destroys his memorial and you don’t get justice on top of it.”

Miller used the memorial to hammer a new wooden cross and makeshift wooden plaque along Washington Boulevard. He made lower quality replacements because he expects the markers will be vandalized again, but no matter how many times his grandson’s memorial is vandalized Miller said he will keep putting Smith’s name back up, for as long as it takes for him to feel justice has been served in his oldest grandson’s death.

“If they do, I’ll put another one up,” said Miller. “I’m never going to stop putting them up. They keep tearing them down, I’ll put them back up. Spencer’s name is never going to go out of the public eye as long as I’m alive.”