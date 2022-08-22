An image of Jayden Musili sent to WANE 15 by his family. Musili, 19, lost his life in a car crash on Sunday, 8/21/22.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with WANE 15 Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed two others and injured two more.

The family said:

“Jayden was a shining light in our family. He was an awesome friend and he always had a smile on his face and knew how to put one on others even in our darkest of days. Jayden was a proud graduate of Concordia Lutheran H.S. Attending his 2nd year at Indiana State University was just one example of him pushing himself to become the man his parents knew he could be. He played football throughout high-school and had recently taken up Soccer. Showing his little brother by example how important it is to try new things. Over the summer Jayden had worked as a care giver, when pressed on why that job he replied “c’mon man it’s cool, they are just people who need someone to help em out” That is Jayden, a kind humble guy who loved his family, cared deeply about his friends and lived life with joy in his heart.

While returning from a football game the car carrying his friends and he struck a tree and he was killed in the tragic collision. The family offers our condolences to the other students loved ones who are also grieving their loss. We also keep in our thoughts the young men who are injured and pray for their recovery. We ask for privacy at this time and thank you for your prayers.”

Musili was a 2021 graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School. A son of African immigrants, he was born in the U.S. and went through the Lutheran system all the way from Kindergarten to his graduation.

A photo of Jaydin Musili (left) his freshman year at Concordia Lutheran High School alongside his good friend Gabe Moussou.

The school shared this message on Monday:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jayden Musili, a graduate from the Class of 2021. He passed away in a car accident early Sunday morning. Jayden was a member of the football team during his time at CLHS. He attended Holy Cross Lutheran School and was a member of St. Augustine Lutheran Church. We place our hope and promise in life eternal that is ours through Jesus Christ. Our prayers are with his family and the entire Concordia family during this difficult time.”

Indiana State University also shared condolences online.

“Indiana State University is grieving the tragic loss of students Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili, and Caleb VanHooser, who died early Sunday morning in a one-car accident. The Vigo County Sheriff released the names Monday,” the school said in a Facebook post.

The post added that Musili was part of the Pathway to Blue program and became an ISU student this year.

The crash happened outside of Terre Haute early Sunday morning.