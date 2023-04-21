FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The family of 76-year-old Robert Harter’s spoke only with WANE 15 Friday afternoon, just 24 hours after Harter was hit and killed by an SUV in a Meijer parking lot in Northeast Fort Wayne.

David and Jason Harter are Robert Harter’s oldest and middle sons and are still in disbelief the incident. Both David and Jason spoke about family trips with their dad, his hobbies, his military past being in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, then the honor flight he went on last September and the last moments they spent together.

Below is the full sit down interview: