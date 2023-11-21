FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friends and family of a woman shot and killed by a Fort Wayne police officer gathered outside the Allen County Courthouse Tuesday to protest.

Twenty-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill was killed Sunday morning near Babcock Road and Winchester Road.

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered for what they called a “peaceful protest,” demanding more information and answers from police.

People were seen holding signs stating things like, “Justice for Dachena” and “Say her Name.” There were also a few signs that said, “Shame on you Mark Guzman,” referencing man the Fort Wayne Police Department identified as the officer who shot and killed Warren-Hill.

After lining Clinton Street near the Allen County Courthouse green for roughly 45 minutes, protesters marched to the police station where they walked around the building and attempted to get in, but the doors were locked. Once they noticed that, they proceeded back to their original spot.

The father of Warren-Hill requested that no interviews were conducted on Tuesday.