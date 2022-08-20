DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of Cicero Road in Milford Township.

There, police found a man had been shot, and he was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.

Defiance County police said they have identified the person responsible for the shooting. No further details about the suspect were released.

The initial investigation found the shooting was “an isolated incident stemming from a family disturbance,” according to the release from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hicksville Police Department assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing with the help of the Defiance County prosecutor’s office.