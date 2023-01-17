FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began.

Anderson Retic and Joshua Cole Cooper, both Fort Wayne 19 year-olds, were shot to death. Jaylin Rice, then 20, needed a long hospital stay to fight for his life and was left permanently injured.

The lawsuit said on Feb. 17, 2021, employees witnessed the verbal confrontation Bossard had with the three, first inside and then outside the gas station. The workers also saw Bossard drive off, nearly sideswiping the trio’s vehicle. He is alleged to have then driven off, return, and shoot a handgun at the three, pursuing them as they tried to drive away.

The criminal case against Bossard has centered around his mental competency.

The family lawsuit contended the employees “knew or should have known” the danger Bossard posed to the “safety and wellbeing” of Cooper, Retic and Rice. The workers failed to act or intervene and as a direct result of the “Defendants’ negligent actions and omissions, Mr. Cooper and Mr. Retic were killed, and Mr. Rice was severely and permanently injured.”

The gas station “owed a duty” to operate as a safe environment, free from dangers that could be reasonably foreseeable, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit asked for damages, including the loss of love and companionship, funeral and burial costs and attorney’s fees for the Cooper and Retic families and the injuries, medical expenses, pain and anguish suffered by Rice.

The plaintiffs asked the Allen Superior Court for a jury trial.

Defendants were named as Herdrich Petroleum Corp, Humaidi Group LLC, Quick Stop C Store LLC, Quick Stop Laundry LLC, Quick Stop Food Mart LLC, AMPM Express LLC and Almandi Halal, LLC.